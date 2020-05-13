Exploring social distancing, sanitation changes at Las Vegas North Premium Outlets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week, the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets” reopened with new safety guidelines. 8 News Now Reporter Kate Houston toured the property on Grand Central Parkway and Charleston to see the changes.

Many of the new safety guidelines and restrictions are focused around sanitizing and social distancing. For example, there will be signs placed around the mall, reminding people how to shop safely by using hand sanitizer and staying 6-feet apart.

I’m at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets for a look at the new safety guidelines for stores and shoppers.



I’m told some restrooms are temporarily closed, there are hand sanitizer stations around the area, and signs are placed showing new safety/health guidelines @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/znCmUmveYe — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) May 12, 2020

There also arrows on the floor and dividers guiding shoppers through the mall in each direction.

“When they’re on property, we certainly encourage everyone to wear masks, face coverings here, sanitizing their hands,” Rajeev Chhabra, area mall manager, Las Vegas Premium Outlets.

The mall has reduced its overall hours to allow for deep-cleaning every night, and during busy times of the day, bigger cleaning crews are also being brought to do additional cleaning.

Some benches at the outlets are being sectioned off to reduce crowding, and seating in the food court is being reduced by 50%.

Chairs and benches have bright red tape across them to help with social distancing. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/mqXeuApngk — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) May 12, 2020

The mall says the stroller systems are temporarily closed until it’s safe to resume renting them again.

The mall is reducing its occupancy to 50-square-feet per person. The crowd size is being monitored through the parking lot.

“The retailers themselves will police in their stores to understand what their occupancies are and keep people out,” Chhabra.

Around 24 retailers are open for indoor shopping or curbside pick-up. But Chhabra expects the number of stores open to grow more every day.