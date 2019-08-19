Experts not concerned with air quality at “Burning Man” celebration

FILE – this Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, burners surrounded by playa dust climb onto an art installation titled, “Night of the Climb,” at Burning Man, in Gerlach, Nev. Experts say playa dust doesn’t pose any significant health risk to those who inhale it during the annual counter-culture festival in the desert. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File)

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) – Despite concerns from federal officials about the air quality at the annual Burning Man celebration, experts say it far exceeds national standards.

The “Burning Man” site is about 100 miles northeast of Reno in the desert.

Festival-goers can be seen covered in playa dust at the celebration, but the Reno Gazette Journal reports that experts don’t think it poses any significant health risk to those who breathe it in.

Dr. Aleem Surani — a pulmonary medical specialist at the Northern Nevada Medical Group — says short-term exposure to playa dust is unlikely to cause any long-term effects.

He says there is no significant concern for the average person going to Burning Man.

The celebration runs from August 25 – September 2.