Around 200 aftershocks since Northern Nevada earthquake

CARSON CITY, Nev. — More than 200 small aftershocks have been recorded since a 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook near Carson City on Friday, causing minor damages across the city.

According to UNR’s Seismic Network Manager Ken Smith, “While there were 6,800 people who reported to the USGS feeling the south Carson City earthquake last week, there were 420 responses for the largest of 200 aftershocks, one with magnitude 3.2 reported by the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The 4.5 main quake occurred at a depth of five miles beneath the surface of northern Carson Valley.

“Both the rate of aftershocks and the chance of a larger event are expected to decrease in the days and weeks following last week’s earthquake,” Smith said. “We record up to 15,000 earthquakes a year in Nevada, the third-most seismically active state in the nation,” Smith said. “Every Nevadan, no matter where you live, needs to be prepared for an earthquake.”