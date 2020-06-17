Experience the best Vegas restaurants with Finger Lickin’ Foodie Tours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Las Vegas City Council named Bryan Scott to be the next city attorney at its council meeting Wednesday.

Scott has worked in the City Attorney’s Office since 1996 and been a lawyer for 29 years. He has served as legal counsel to to the council, the Las Vegas Planning Commission and various city departments, boards and commissions. He replaces former city attorney Brad Jerbic who announced his retirement a few months ago.