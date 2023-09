LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is advising bus riders across the Las Vegas valley to be prepared for delays on Wednesday.

According to a post on social media, the Regional Transportation Commission said the delays are due to an “alleged gas leak” at one of the bus maintenance yards. The RTC said it was unable to start service because the facility was being inspected.

RTC urges riders to use the rideRTC to track their buses.