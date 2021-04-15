EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles woman admits to killing her three children in jailhouse interview

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In an exclusive interview with 17 News, the woman said to be the “prime suspect” in the deaths of her three children in Reseda admitted to the killings.

Liliana Carrillo is being held in Kern County on carjacking charges which authorities say she did while on the run from Los Angeles law enforcement.

Carrillo spoke to 17’s Eytan Wallace on Thursday afternoon. She admitted to drowning the children, she said, to protect them from their father, who she said was involved in human trafficking. Carrillo and her estranged husband involved in a bitter custody dispute.

Carrillo was suspected in the deaths of her three children in Reseda before fleeing north to Kern County, then to Tulare County where she was arrested. The children’s bodies were found in an apartment in Reseda. The children were 3, 2 and 6-months-old.

She has not been formally charged in the childrens’ three deaths by Los Angeles County prosecutors.

Liliana Carrillo pleaded not guilty to carjacking and other charges in Kern County court on Wednesday.

