Excessive heat warning issued, cooling stations available

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An excessive heat warning was issued for the Las Vegas valley from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.
This is the second week in a row dangerous temperatures have prompted a warning. 8 News Now meteorologist Tedd Florendo says highs will be near record Wednesday and Thursday.
Clark County announced daytime cooling stations will be available to the public Aug. 20-22.
In addition to using cooling stations, residents and tourists should take extra precautions, including:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Limit time outdoors
- Wear light-colored clothing
- Never leave pets or children inside cars
- Care for bare feet
- Perform strenuous activities between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.
The National Weather Service advises being mindful of vulnerable parties, including the elderly, very young and those who are ill or on medication.
Slight relief is in sight again this weekend thanks to weak disturbances bringing a breeze or two.