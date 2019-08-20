Excessive heat warning issued, cooling stations available

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An excessive heat warning was issued for the Las Vegas valley from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.

This is the second week in a row dangerous temperatures have prompted a warning. 8 News Now meteorologist Tedd Florendo says highs will be near record Wednesday and Thursday.

⚠️ Excessive Heat Warning! ⚠️

Start to the work week will be right around average, but temps will quickly climb!

🔥 Excessive Heat Warning is issued for Tues – Thurs.

Wear sunscreen & light-loose fitting clothing if you're outside this week & stay hydrated!#VegasWeather #NvWx pic.twitter.com/unw9p2YFfp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 19, 2019

Clark County announced daytime cooling stations will be available to the public Aug. 20-22.

Due to the #ExcessiveHeatWarning in Las #Vegas and So. Nevada tomorrow morning through Thursday evening, #ClarkCounty will have cooling stations available for people in need of a place to escape the hot weather. Locations with asterisks can accommodate pets. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/T5s0YDmZ8h — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 19, 2019

In addition to using cooling stations, residents and tourists should take extra precautions, including:

Drink plenty of fluids

Limit time outdoors

Wear light-colored clothing

Never leave pets or children inside cars

Care for bare feet

Perform strenuous activities between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The National Weather Service advises being mindful of vulnerable parties, including the elderly, very young and those who are ill or on medication.

Slight relief is in sight again this weekend thanks to weak disturbances bringing a breeze or two.