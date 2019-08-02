Ex-UFC fighter War Machine is getting married despite serving life sentence, according to TMZ

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former UFC fighter and convicted abuser, War Machine, is reportedly tying the knot with his girlfriend of 3 years.

TMZ says the ex-MMA fighter, who is currently serving a life sentence for the battery, strangulation, and kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend Christy Mack; is marrying his pen pal fiance, Ashley Farrington.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ … he will marry Ashley Farrington at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada. She’s the woman who befriended him after writing letters to him back in 2017.

As we first reported … their relationship evolved to visits in prison and eventually their engagement. There will be no traditional honeymoon — the impending nuptials are happening despite Nevada’s strict rule of no conjugal visits.

A rep for the State of Nevada Department of Corrections tells us, when someone in prison wants to get married, the prisoner must file a marriage request … which is reviewed by the chaplain and warden. They both sit down with the couple and explain to the non-prisoner the seriousness of the crimes committed by the prisoner.

In this case, we’re told Ashley did file for a marriage license in Nevada, and War Machine did make the prison marriage request. Ashley apparently still chose to marry him despite his heinous 2014 crime against Christy Mack. – via TMZ

War Machine isn’t eligible for parole until 2055, when he will be the ripe age of 71 years old. Love must know no limits.

