Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs to be formally charged in court Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who is now facing additional charges in a fiery crash that killed a young woman, is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday morning.

Ruggs, 22, now is facing two felony counts of DUI causing death/substantial bodily harm, two felony counts of reckless driving resulting in death/substantial bodily harm, and a misdemeanor for possession of a gun while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Additional counts were added because Ruggs’ girlfriend was injured in the crash.

Ruggs is expected to be formally charged at 7:30 a.m., according to a Clark County Court clerk.

The deadly crash which happened on Tuesday, Nov. 2 near on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway killed Tina Tintor, 23, and her golden retriever, Max.

Ruggs is accused of speeding at 156 mph seconds before the crash and being two times over the legal limit for alcohol. His Corvette rear-ended Tintor’s RAV4 causing it to burst into flames.

Ruggs bonded out of jail after his initial court appearance last week and has been under house arrest at his home.

Tintor’s funeral is Thursday, Nov. 11, and is open to the public. It will be at Simeon Servian Orthodox Church at 3950 South Jones Boulevard. It starts at 12:30 p.m.