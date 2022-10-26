LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles entered a not guilty plea on a murder charge in the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Telles, 45, pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial during his arraignment hearing in Clark County District Court Wednesday morning. Last week he was indicted on a murder charge which carries the possibility of the death penalty.

This is his first court appearance since he made the change from using a public defender to hiring private criminal defense attorney Ryan Helmick.

File photo of Jeff German investigative reporter. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Review Journal)

Telles is accused of “lying in wait” for German, 69, outside of his home. German was stabbed to death on Labor Day weekend. According to Telles’ arrest report, Telles’ DNA was found under German’s fingernails.

Police said Telles was upset over stories German had done on “turmoil” in the public administrator’s office.

Telles’ next court date will be on Nov. 2.