Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin to make first court appearance since George Floyd’s death

The former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd will make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Chauvin was arrested last month and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However, the Minnesota attorney general announced Chauvin would also face a second-degree murder charge.

The other three officers involved in Floyd’s death — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

All four police officers on scene when Floyd died have been arrested.

The death of Floyd, two weeks ago, has sparked protests around the world.