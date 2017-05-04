Ex-girlfriend of Bishop Gorman coach backs off abuse allegation

The former girlfriend of Bishop Gorman football coach Kenny Sanchez now says he never hit or abused her.

“He never punched, pushed, scratched or grabbed me,” said Brooke Stewart in a written affidavit.

Sanchez was arrested on April 4 for domestic battery.

According to the police arrest report, he struck Stewart in the face, grabbed her by the neck and pulled her hair on Christmas day when he was picking up their child.

Stewart recanted her statement on April 8. In the affidavit, Stewart said she was experiencing “a lot of anxiety and sadness” while trying to adjust to the new custody schedule of their child.

Stewart added she was also experiencing extreme grief due to the anniversary of the death of her mother.

In the affidavit, Steward said “I reacted poorly by making up an allegation of domestic battery” and “it is my desire that no further action is taken” against Sanchez.

Sanchez was suspended from Bishop Gorman following his arrest in April.