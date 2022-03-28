LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— In the past 24 hours, Harry Reid international has welcomed Munich, Germany and Zurich, Switzerland into Las Vegas. Both out of Edelweiss and Eurowings Discover airlines.

Travel from Frankfurt, Germany started back up in March with condor airlines, and now Eurowings Discover from Frankfurt returned Monday evening for the first time since before the pandemic.

Martin Wills, who is traveling from Frankfurt, Germany says “it’s great to be out and about again, it’s been two years of not going anywhere.”

Eurowings Discover flights operate between Las Vegas to Frankfurt four times a week, and flights between Las Vegas and Munich twice a week. The las vegas Munich flight is a seasonal summer route that will operate up until October 28.

Next month, there will be non-stop service into las vegas from 17 different international destinations.

According to the LVCVA, of the 42 million visitors in 2019, 5.7 were international travelers, bringing in an economic impact of 4.8 billion dollars.