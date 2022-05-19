LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The world of Esports will be centered on Las Vegas in the coming months as the Esports Awards celebrate its seventh year.

On December 13, the awards ceremony will be held at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Michael Ashford the CEO of Esports Awards described the excitement as preparations for the awards ceremony begin in Las Vegas.

“We could not be more excited to start building a legacy with Resorts World Las Vegas. We recognize the awards are a deserved end-of-year celebration and want to build something that caters to delivering a best-in-class experience. Resorts World Las Vegas as a venue has been very forward-thinking in attracting top-tier events and to see the support for esports is hugely encouraging,” Ashford said.

Previously the ceremony had taken place in London for three years and in Texas in 2019.

Last year’s Esports Awards campaign saw a record-breaking 20 million viewers and over 10 million votes counted.

Nominations for all categories are now open on the Esports Awards website, as well as ticket information.