Epic mosh pit happens inside Denny’s restaurant

Having a rock concert at Denny’s is now a thing. A teen celebrated his birthday over the weekend at the restaurant in Orange County, California.

One of the teen’s friends organized a band to be there. Unfortunately, a mosh pit broke out and some of the restaurant’s furniture was broken. The band felt bad and launched a GoFundMe to help pay for the damages.

According to Mashable, hard-core bands performing at Denny’s became a thing last year when a video of a 2013 show at one of the restaurants re-surfaced.