Encuentra la policía a hombre muerto con heridas de bala en complejo de apartamentos del este del valle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Following deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol and the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win, the Nye County Republican Party chairman released a letter Friday stating President "Trump will be president for another four years. Biden will not be president."

The letter comes as top lawmakers push for the president's resignation and talks on impeachment continue. Last week, the president said there would be an orderly transition of power to the next administration, but said he would not attend Biden's inauguration. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife are expected to attend.