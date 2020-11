VOTO 2020: 125 sitios disponibles en el día oficial de elecciones en Las Vegas

#Election2020: #ElectionDay less than 24 hours away. 125 voting centers open 7am-7pm in Las #Vegas & #ClarkCounty. Locations: https://t.co/nwGIioCrD9.



Voting Options

▪️ #VOTE in-person

▪️ Drop off #Ballots

▪️ Mail Ballot – must be postmarked by Nov. 3#DontLoseYourVoice pic.twitter.com/nYNwpNSBym