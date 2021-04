VIDEO: Los Thunderbirds regresan a los cielos de la ciudad

(1/2) @CityOfLasVegas – Look up tomorrow!



We performed in our 1st air show of the 2021 show season this weekend in Cocoa Beach, FL and will flyby the city upon our return home to @NellisAFB.



Time: Between 12 – 1 PM



Route: East



Background Info: https://t.co/S6vNlceFoT pic.twitter.com/NEaiqxUOaJ