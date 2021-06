Vacúnate y obtén dos entradas gratis para un juego de Lights FC

We're teaming up with @SNHDinfo to provide a pop-up #COVID19 vaccination site at this Friday's @lvlightsfc game from 4:30-8:30 pm 💉



Those who preregister at https://t.co/70J3OsZxmp and are then vaccinated will receive two tickets good for any regular season home match ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0fj1W9SGTT