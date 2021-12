Tormenta invernal para el sur de Nevada

A storm warning is in effect for the Spring Mountain NRA from 4a 12/14 – 4a 12/15. 4-8" of snow above 5k' and wind gusts 50-60 mph expected. Remember! During this weather it is best to stay home. Wait for conditions to improve. #KnowBeforeYouGo Full info https://t.co/zsyqVfTazw pic.twitter.com/76FCXzyXDI