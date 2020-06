Reportan incendio eléctrico en el hotel bajo construcción Circa

F3S TOC: 3:57 AM. 18 Fremont St CIRCA Hi-Rise Hotel electrical fire on 4th flr under construction – OUT, no extension, some units being released, no inj’s reported. Crews picking up. #PIO1NEWS E1,201,10,3,4, T1,8, R1,201,301, HR44, EMS1, AR3, B1,5, PIO1. Incident #0227732 W5 pic.twitter.com/jPnpPimW9f