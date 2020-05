Reaparece en público Kim Jong Un en medio de rumores sobre su salud

People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Kim made his first public appearance in several weeks as he celebrated the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang, state media said Saturday, ending an absence that had triggered global rumors that he was seriously ill. The sign reads: “Kim Jong Un attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory.” (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)