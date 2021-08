PSG presume el ‘posible’ fichaje de Messi en redes sociales

Supporters wait outside French football club Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 10, 2021. – Lionel Messi landed in Paris on August 10, arriving at Le Bourget airport to the north of the capital at 3:30 pm (1330 GMT) ahead of completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain. Messi, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, was greeted by hundreds of PSG supporters as he prepares to join the French club following his departure from Barcelona. (Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP) (Photo by ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP via Getty Images)