Primer día de verano: el sábado fue el día más largo del año.

Summer solstice – the first day of astronomical Summer – is THIS AFTERNOON at 5:43pm Eastern. Today has the most daylight of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.



Number of hours of daylight:

Utqiagvik, AK – 24:00

New York – 15:06

Los Angeles – 14:26

Miami – 13:45

South Pole – 0 pic.twitter.com/cl9IT8tJZ8