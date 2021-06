Policía pide la ayuda del público para identificar a víctima y sospechoso en posible caso de secuestro

*Possible Kidnapping*

SVAC needs assistance in identifying a possible kidnapping victim and suspect. On June 8th, 2021 at approx. 1153 hrs, an unknown female was battered and forced into a vehicle by a presumed boyfriend at 3855 S Valley View.



LVMPD Event LLV210600034694#LVMPD pic.twitter.com/DcudDeZ8c3