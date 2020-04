Pareja local se compromete bajo una pantalla iluminada en las ventanas de Red Rock Resort

View this post on Instagram

The love of my life, for the rest of my life 💍 Last night @kylemposts surprised me with what I thought was just a date (Which was exciting because, well, quarantine). He told me what to wear and blindfolded me. Next thing I know, I was standing at the Red Rock pool looking up at the most amazing sight I could ever imagine. The rooms lit up from the hotel tower saying MARRY ME? Then he dropped to a knee, proposed and I said YES! I’m so happy that we got to take a moment away from what’s going on right now and just celebrate our love. Here’s to the next chapter! I love you, Kyle! And thank you @erikkabik for capturing the best moment of my life!