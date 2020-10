LVCVA: ‘No habrá show de fuegos artificiales para el 31 de diciembre’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 01: Fireworks illuminate the skyline over the Las Vegas Strip during an 8-minute-long pyrotechnics show put on by Fireworks by Grucci titled “America’s Party” during a New Year’s Eve celebration on January 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. An estimated 318,000 visitors gathered to watch more than 80,000 fireworks shoot from the rooftops of hotel-casinos to welcome the new year. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)