Los Thunderbirds se alistan para volar nuevamente por los cielos de Las Vegas

Las Vegas – Look up tomorrow!



We performed our last show of the 2020 season today; and we will soar over the @CityOfLasVegas as part of our return to Nellis AFB tomorrow!



Time: 12:55 PM



Route: South (starting at South Point Casino)



Background Info: https://t.co/C6A1Q6JAGo pic.twitter.com/4XohWM0VBo