Los Raiders ponen a Damon Arnette en la lista de infectados por COVID-19

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst #73, cornerback Damon Arnette #20 and linebacker Nicholas Morrow #50 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after Morrow intercepted a pass from quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints during the first half of the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)