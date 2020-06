La Ciudad de Las Vegas vota de forma unánime la prohibición de ciertos objetos en protestas

DENVER, CO – MAY 31: A woman stands with a sign attached to her backpack at the Colorado State Capitol during the fourth consecutive day of protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The city of Denver enacted a curfew for Saturday and Sunday nights in hopes of curbing destructive protests that have wreaked havoc across the city. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)