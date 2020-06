Incendio en una casa deja a 3 hospitalizados al centro del valle

F3H TOC: 10:19AM 412 Leonard Ave. house fire – OUT, appears to have started in living room, cause U/I, $100K dmg, 3 occup’ts taken to UMC, 2 with serious burns, 1 with cuts to legs from being pulled out by occup’ts #PIO1NEWS. This was going on same time as 2-Alarm downtown. pic.twitter.com/Qe4CfaKfuX