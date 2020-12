El Bāng Bar de David Chang llegará al Hotel Cosmopolitan en la primavera de 2021

FILE – This Oct. 23, 2019 photo shows celebrity chef David Chang during an interview in Los Angeles. Airbnb is launching a global search for 100 top home cooks and treating them to a trip to Italy to learn how to refine their recipes with teachers including David Chang and his mom. he lucky chosen will travel to the University of Gastronomic Sciences in Pollenzo, Italy, for a week’s worth of workshops and tastings to take their food “to the next level.” Their recipe will also feature in Airbnb’s first cookbook. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)