Distrito de Salud del Sur de Nevada ‘recomienda’ el uso de la máscara aún con la vacuna

FILE – In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people gamble while wearing masks at the opening night of the Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas. For the second month in a row, casinos in Nevada reported $1 billion in house winnings in April, showing signs that tourism business is returning faster to pre-pandemic levels than some experts expected. The state Gaming Control Board said Thursday, May 27, 2021, that last month’s overall “casino win” of nearly $1.04 billion was up a robust 11% compared with $936 million in April 2019. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)