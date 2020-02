Desalojan a un adulto y dos niños tras incendio en vivienda

F3H TOC: 8:22AM 1916 Leona St heavy fire rear of 1-sto house, reported as a kitchen fire, crews setting up & attacking, offensive mode, 1 additional rescue unit requested, water on fire, KNOCKDOWN on C side exterior, #PIO1NEWS E106,1,201,50, T52, R106,301, CB3, EMS1, AR3, B1,5 pic.twitter.com/UDZVjFTEMz