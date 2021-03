Consulado de México en Las Vegas emite otra ronda de vacunas contra el COVID-19

First dose appointments are available tomorrow at the Mexican Consulate, 823 S. 6th St. Bilingual Spanish speaking staff will be available.



Make an appointment: https://t.co/70J3OsZxmp

Event code: CLVMEX



For more vaccine information:https://t.co/X4Loah7bRe

1-800-401-0946 pic.twitter.com/6rUyUWzeB3