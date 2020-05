Canadá y EE.UU. extienden cierre fronterizo durante pandemia

In this photo taken Sunday, May 17, 2020, a single lane remains heading into Canada from the U.S. at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep the border closed to non-essential travel to June 21 during the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions were announced on March 18, were extended in April and now extended by another 30 days. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)