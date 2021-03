Congreso aprueba paquete de rescate por pandemia

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 10: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) gives a thumbs up as she presides over voting on coronavirus relief package H.R. 1319 in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on March 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. In a final vote, the House passed U.S. President Joe Biden’s revised $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, named the American Rescue Plan, in the administration’s first major legislative achievement. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)