Arrestan a esposa de Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán en Virginia

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2017 file photo provided U.S. law enforcement, authorities escort Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, center, from a plane in Ronkonkoma, N.Y. On Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, Guzman’s attorneys filed an appeal to his U.S. conspiracy conviction. They cited the judges rulings that allowed a jury to hear faulty evidence at his trial, as well as reports that before reaching a guilty verdict, some jurors sought out news accounts about sex abuse allegations against him that were barred from the trial. (U.S. law enforcement via AP, File)