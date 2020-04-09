Employee at a Goodwill of Southern Nevada store tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An employee at a Goodwill of Southern Nevada store has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The store is located near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive.

Goodwill sent the following statement:

“We have had one employee receive a presumptive positive result on an initial screening for COVID-19 due to an exposure that occurred outside of our location. That employee has been quarantined, and, out of an abundance of caution, the other employees from that location are in a voluntary quarantine as testing is conducted to confirm or refute the diagnosis of a positive case. Out of the same caution, we have stopped all operations at that location and are sanitizing the facility in accordance with guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control. Any update on COVID-19 cases involving associates can only come from local health officials per requirements of HIPPA. We do not share the personal health information about any associate in order to protect their privacy. At Goodwill of Southern Nevada, the health and safety of our employees remains our top priority.” Rick Neal, President and CEO.

No other details were released.