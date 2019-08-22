Empathy Suite named one of TIME’s “World’s Greatest Places”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a big honor for a new hotel suite. The Empathy Suite at the top of the Fantasy Tower at Palms Casino Resort, designed by Damien Hirst, cracked the list of World’s Greatest Places.

This is the second annual list put together by TIME. The list is meant to highlight 100 new and noteworthy destinations that you should experience.

The Empathy Suite is a sky villa which debuted in March of this year is one of the most expensive hotel accommodations in the world. A two-night stay can cost you $200,000.

This 9,000 square-foot, two-story suite is filled with the works of world-renowned artist Damien Hirst, making this suite the first and only of its kind to feature a collection of contemporary art at this scale.

Accommodations in the suite include 24-hour butler service, a $10,000 credit to use at the resort and many other amenities.