Eminem recreates 1 October shooting in latest video

Eminem released a surprise album late Thursday night called “Music to be Murdered by”, including a single which takes aim at gun violence. The video for the song, Darkness, is a graphic recreation of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting on October 1, 2017.

In the video, an actor portraying the 1 October gunman sits in a hotel room, which is made to look like the Mandalay Bay. As Eminem raps about depression and violence, the character exposes a cache of weapons before smashing out a window and opening fire on to a crowd of concert-goers.

The music video closely mirrors the 1 October shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more.

The video shows the gunman taking his own life as police get ready to storm the hotel room.

No stranger to controversy or political statements, Eminem uses the last 60 seconds of the video as a message against gun violence. It references several school shootings and other violent incidents and closes with the lines: “When will this end? When enough people care.” The video then urges fans to register to vote, though Eminem gives no indication of political solutions he would support.

The cover art and name of the album is an apparent homage to Alfred Hitchcock, who released an album of the same name in 1958. The album features a collaboration with Juice WRLD, the 21-year-old rapper who died in December.