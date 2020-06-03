Elon Musk asks for People Mover tunnels to Wynn Las Vegas, Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioner Richard “Tick” Segerblom tweeted an image on Tuesday showing proposed tunnels connecting the Las Vegas Convention Center with Resorts World and Wynn Las Vegas.

Elon Musk is officially asking to add Tesla tunnels from convention center to Wynn and Resort World pic.twitter.com/su7UFlNAMG — Tick Segerblom (@tsegerblom) June 2, 2020

Segerblom said Elon Musk, who’s Boring Company has been working on a “People Mover” transit system underneath the convention center, has officially asked for the connections.

The company recently completed a second tunnel as work progresses on a network that will create a 1.4 mile loop with several stations.

Musk, the billionaire behind Tesla and SpaceX, has said he envisions that tunnels could run up and down the Las Vegas Strip from the airport to downtown.

The convention center project is scheduled to finish in January 2021 — the same time the convention center expansion is expected to be complete.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority pays for much of its work through room taxes, and recent reports show big budget challenges ahead as tourism has tanked through the COVID-19 closures.