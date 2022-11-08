LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Voters in southern Nevada and around the country are headed to the polls, if they haven’t already voted early or by mail, to cast their vote in the 2022 midterm elections.

The Nevada polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. but if you are already in line to vote when it reaches closing time, you will still be allowed to remain in line and cast your ballot.

Nevada is among several swing states that could determine control of the U.S. Senate. Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is in a tough race against Republican and former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt. A recent poll showed Laxalt slightly ahead.

The re-election campaigns for three of Nevada’s U.S. House seats held by Democrats Dina Titus, Susie Lee, and Steven Horsford are up. Also, Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak is in a fight against Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo to keep his seat.

There were already long lines at some polling sites Tuesday morning before the polls opened.

Voters line up on Nov. 8, 2022, at the Home Depot parking lot at Centennial and Tropical parkways. (KLAS)

If you choose to mail in your ballot, it must be postmarked on Election day (Nov. 8) and must reach the election department no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. You can also drop off your ballot at your local voting location. There are nearly 130 locations in Clark County. Click here for a list of the locations.

If you need to register to vote on Election day, click here for that information.

You can get all the latest updates on voting results on 8NewsNow.com. Tuesday evening after the polls close and once results start being released.