Eighth new Las Vegas location for Rachel’s Kitchen, now open at Town Square

After a postponement last year due to the pandemic, Rachel’s Kitchen opened its eighth location, at Town Square on Tuesday.

As the pandemic continues Debbie Roxarzade, the CEO and founder of Rachel’s Kitchen said they are grateful for the special grand opening but are still navigating through some challenges, “we’re having some supply chain issues with our vendors, labor issues but we are hopeful things are going to continue to go in the right direction and hoping that things will get smoother soon.”

Rachel’s Kitchen is open seven days a week at the new Town Square location.