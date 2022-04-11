LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cost of eggs has continued to rise due to inflation and confirmed cases of bird flu, which is wiping out flocks across the country.

According to the USDA, the current average price for one dozen grade-A white eggs is $1.66, which is higher than the $1.08 it was around the same time in 2021.

“Certainly inflation is a part of the overall picture, feed costs are up as you know — primarily the bird flu is probably the biggest influence in the recent price spike that we’ve seen,” said analyst Karyn Rispoli-Pardue.

Industry experts are hoping the warmer weather may help stop or slow the bird flu spread and coax egg prices back down.