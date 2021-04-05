Educators share more about issues, concerns causing an increase in the number of teachers leaving CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After having numerous issues and many concerns, a rising number of educators are deciding to leave the Clark County School District. Parents in the Las Vegas valley are made aware of every departure via the school board meetings because each board meeting agenda lists the teachers leaving.

Documents from the last three board meetings show nearly 400 people deciding not to continue their employment with CCSD. That number is a significant jump from the lists posted in January and February.

The reasons for the departures vary, but some educators told 8 News Now they’re done.

“It’s just all around dissatisfied,” explains Jeremy Locke, CCSD teacher.

Many feel just like Locke: They’re dissatisfied, disgruntled and disappointed.

“I have too much experience, and I have too much education to be paid so low,” Locke said.

According to Locke, low pay is one of the reasons he and his wife plan to quit teaching in the Clark County School District next month.

“It’s so political,” Shanel Locke said. She’s an art teacher and specialist in CCSD.

One year ago, the couple moved to the Las Vegas valley to continue building their careers but have since changed their mind about CCSD.

“Huge problem of valuing your people,” Jeremy Locke said.

“I see educators making exit plans,” according to Vicki Kreidel, National Education Association of Southern Nevada president.

Kreidel says she notices the issues.

“I personally know people who just quit and left because they don’t feel respected,” Kreidel said.

The Clark County Education Association sent the following statement:

The teachers union president says, “the numbers we’re seeing so far are slightly higher than last year, however, they are lower than years prior to last. It’s hard to say for sure as we won’t know any final numbers until the end of the school year.”

CCSD reports 479 current teacher vacancies. That’s around 2% of the roughly 18,000 eductors in positions.

CCSD normally reports a teacher shortage at the beginning of each school year. It remains unknown if it may double as more educators decide to leave next month.

Cristen Drummond, Reporter: “How’s the morale for you, and how is it among your colleagues?”

Ryan Fromoltz, CCSD teacher at Las Vegas High School: “It’s been, morale has been a struggle for everyone this year.”

With that said, Fromoltz does not plan on leaving his job despite his concerns.