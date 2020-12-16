WEB EXTRA: Nevada State College’s new Early Childhood Education Center presents degree opportunity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State College’s Early Childhood Education Center, due to open in fall 2021, is offering a new degree opportunity for students.

The center is located within the newly constructed, $61.8-million Glenn and Ande Christenson School of Education Building. That building will house Nevada State’s education degrees, including the state’s first-ever dual early childhood and early childhood special education Bachelor of Arts.

NSC says students enrolled in the new dual program will be able to apply for two teaching licenses in Early Childhood and Early Childhood Special Education (EC/ECSE) for children ages birth to eight years old with and without developmental delays and disabilities.

“The growth of our school of education program continues to be a beacon of strength and hope as we continue to fulfill our mission of fueling the teacher pipeline within our community,” said Dennis Potthoff, dean of Nevada State’s School of Education. “Those who choose to enroll in our program will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience that will prepare them for a meaningful and exciting career as an educator.”

The 65,000-square-foot facility will provide School of Education students the opportunity to work, study, and research within the early childhood education center, which NSC says will be open to the community for enrollment beginning spring 2021.

The School of Education will host several open houses for attendees to learn more about the school, the new early childhood education degree and its other offerings throughout spring 2021. For more information, click HERE.