Teachers union files formal ethics complaint against newly-elected CCSD trustee

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The union representing Clark County educators says it has filed a formal ethics complaint against newly-elected CCSD school trustee Lisa Guzman.
The complaint is a follow up to Clark County Education Association’s (CCEA) letter that was sent almost two weeks ago to the CCSD Board of Trustees regarding their concerns about Guzman.
The letter cited a conflict of interest involving Guzman, and asked that she resign her union positions or recuse herself from all votes involving unions that work with the school district.
Guzman is an employee of both the Nevada State Education Association (NSEA) and the Education Support Employees Association (ESEA), according to the teachers union.
The teachers union announced the ethics complaint on Twitter Saturday morning.
