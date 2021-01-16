Teachers union files formal ethics complaint against newly-elected CCSD trustee

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The union representing Clark County educators says it has filed a formal ethics complaint against newly-elected CCSD school trustee Lisa Guzman.

The complaint is a follow up to Clark County Education Association’s (CCEA) letter that was sent almost two weeks ago to the CCSD Board of Trustees regarding their concerns about Guzman.

The letter cited a conflict of interest involving Guzman, and asked that she resign her union positions or recuse herself from all votes involving unions that work with the school district.

CCEA has filed a formal complaint to the Nevada Commission on Ethics regarding Trustee Guzman and her conflict of interests with her employment/relation with Nevada State Education Association (NSEA) and the Education Support Employees Association (ESEA). — Clark County Education Association (@cceanv) January 16, 2021

Guzman is an employee of both the Nevada State Education Association (NSEA) and the Education Support Employees Association (ESEA), according to the teachers union.

Lisa Guzman, District A Trustee

The teachers union announced the ethics complaint on Twitter Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.