LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State education leaders have approved a new substitute regulation. It allows people with a high school diploma, or equivalent, to apply for a teaching license in Nevada during an emergency declaration.

But this has already been going on for more than a year. The Nevada State Board of Education (NDOE) and Governor Steve Sisolak approved it in Nov. 2020. Now the NDOE wants to make it a permanent rule.

However, many current school employees and teachers are concerned about how qualified applicants are when all it takes is having a high school diploma and limited training.

Clark County School District has been dealing with a teacher shortage problem well before the pandemic. Kenny Belknap with the Commission on Professional Standards and an educator at Liberty High School told 8 News Now emergency substitute teachers need more training. “I find it troubling especially with these emergency sub licenses that we’re saying it’s okay that someone with a high school equivalent diploma can serve as a long time sub,” Belknap said. “Someone can serve in a classroom with 40 plus kids for an entire school year teaching them the content area that they need under this emergency declaration and there’s no accountability.”

The Commission on Professional Standards has recommended suggesting subs routinely meet with administrators and undergo an evaluation process. Commissioner Jordan Wenger agrees with this proposal. “I’m just really concerned that these emergency subs are being used in our Title I schools more frequently and those are kids that need the best instruction,” Wegner said. “So I want to make sure that this regulation is giving them that accountability of getting the best teachers in there that are qualified.”

Currently there are 601 emergency subs in Clark and Washoe County school districts. These subs will be teaching for the remainder of the school year, and next year, if Nevada remains under a state of emergency. “I look at the emergency situation right now as a temporary thing,” Belknap told 8 News Now. “Looks like we’re doing a long term fix to a temporary problem. I think a real fix to this is the district really looking at what they’re doing with their subs, providing better pay, incentivising people to work for them rather than relying on state regulations.”

The commission also approved a motion to meet again in April or May to discuss extending the training for subs to eight hours instead of one hour, and to expand the conversation on accountability.