School supply drives: Las Vegas community gives to students who need help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From pencils and paper to shoes and shirts, help is available for families as classes begin on Aug. 12.

School supply drives around the valley have been collecting items for weeks, and organizations are now working to get donated items to the students who need them.

Families should contact school counselors for help to tap into the programs that bring supplies to students. Almost all programs work through school referrals.

The Assistance League of Las Vegas and Project 150 are two of the organizations that are involved with schools.

Here’s a list of more organizations that help.

School supplies collected during the 8NewsNow drive at Smith’s stores were dropped off at the station today after the drive ended earlier on Friday. Those supplies will be distributed to 17 elementary schools around the valley.

The Clark County School District still has two back to school fairs on the schedule:

Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-3p.m. at Meadows Mall

Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Downtown Summerlin

Backpack giveaways are another opportunity to get school supplies.

On Saturday, Aug. 3 at 3 p.m, 1,000 backpacks will be given out at Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. A raffle of 64 new bicycles will also take place. The drive was sponsored by Las Vegas Paving Corp., the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition, Southwest Bikes and the Olympia Companies.

A North Las Vegas event is offering 1,000 backpacks at an Aug. 14 event at City Hall.

Last year, the Assistance League dressed 8,032 students, according to Elizabeth Gibson, president of the volunteer organization. Last year’s program was limited to 8th grade and younger, but it’s expanding to high schools this year.

According to the league’s website, each child receives

two pair of pants

four shirts

a hooded sweatshirt or jacket

shoes

six pair of athletic socks

six pair of underwear

a belt

a school book

a hygiene kit

a hat, gloves and a blanket

Volunteers work with the students individually to make sure everything fits.

The Assistance League also stocks “AL Closets” at schools with emergency supplies that students can access.

Project 150 works with high school students from various backgrounds: homeless, displaced or disdvantaged. Kelli Kristo, executive director, said her organization served 6,600 students last year.

Starting Tuesday and going through Saturday, Project 150 is having their back-to-school shopping event, which is free with a student ID. The event features an on-site boutique where students can get shoes, clothing and hygiene products.